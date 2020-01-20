dying-light-2-latest-video-game-to-suffer-major-delay

The fifth major game delay of the month is the long-awaited sequel to Dying Light, which now has no expected release date at all.

Whoever guessed that Dying Light 2 was going to be the next video game to be delayed pat yourself on the back, because you were right.

Unlike recent high-profile delays like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Marvel’s Avengers, Cyberpunk 2077, and Marvel’s Iron Man VR (phew… that’s a long list) Dying Light 2 never originally had a specific release date but was down as ‘spring’.

That though, is not going to happen and in announcing the delay Techland has failed to offer up any new date or even an assurance that it will be out this year.

Hey Survivors!

Here’s the Dying Light 2 Development Update. pic.twitter.com/CKMkAe2eD7 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 20, 2020

The sequel has already been in development for five years, so it’s not like they’re rushing it. But the delay is a shame as the game showed significant improvement on the original when we saw it back at E3 in June.

As you can see, Techland offer no specific explanation for the delay, although we’d guess that the complex branching narrative and online features are probably the issue.

Sequels to Techland games don’t seem to have much luck in recent years, as Dead Island 2 has been stuck in production hell for even longer.

Techland skipped on the sequel to work on Dying Light 1 but despite having to constantly assure fans that it hasn’t been cancelled, publisher THQ Nordic still hasn’t shown anything new of Dead Island 2.

The game is now on its third developer, in the form of Homefront: The Revolution creators Dambuster Studios.

Email gamecentral@ukmetro.co.uk, leave a comment below, and follow us on Twitter

MORE: Why you shouldn’t complaint about video game delays – Reader’s Feature

MORE: Marvel’s Iron Man VR is fourth game this month to be hit with delay

MORE: Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer delayed till 2022, CD Projekt still planning crunch





