dyheam-williams,-18,-charged-in-slaying-of-nj-deli-owner-over-tip-jar

January 6, 2020 | 12: 38pm | Updated January 6, 2020 | 12: 44pm

A New Jersey teenager has been charged with murdering a father-of-five deli owner — who’d just chased him out the store for allegedly swiping a tip jar, according to reports.

Police found Jerome Pastore, 52, stabbed multiple times across the street from his Shamrock Delicatessen in Audubon at about 5 p.m. Friday, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Sources told NBC 10 that just before his death, Pastore had run after Dyheam Williams, 18, who tried to steal a tip jar from the deli.

Williams was later arrested at his home in Lindenwold. He was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Camden County prosecutors and Haddon Township police said.

Police did not provide a motive in the alleged slaying.

Pastore was stabbed in the neck and suffered other wounds. He died at the hospital.

Authorities previously released a photo of a man on a bicycle in connection to Pastore’s slaying. It’s unclear if Willams is the man depicted in the photo released on Saturday.

An online fundraiser, meanwhile, has generated more than $34,000 for Pastore’s family as of midday Monday. The funds will cover Pastore’s funeral costs as well as the “long-term needs” of his five children, according to the website.

One of Pastore’s daughters, Jennifer, said the fundraiser was created by a “very kind young woman” who got a glimpse of her father’s “kind heart” when she shopped at the deli.

“I will choose to focus on that rather than the violence that took him from us too soon,” Jennifer Pastore wrote. “The funds will be used to help cover the cost of an unexpected funeral. Your generosity and kind words have made an otherwise horrific experience better.”

A vigil in Pastore’s memory will be held at 7 p.m. Monday outside of the deli, according to a Facebook post.

Pastore, of West Berlin, was well known in the neighborhood near his deli, one of his regular customers told NBC Philadelphia.

“I know that guy’s so nice,” Robert Toney told the station. “He just didn’t want his employees to get robbed of their money.”