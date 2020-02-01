Dwindling numbers push Carlyle to move into 8-man football

The Carlyle High football team suffered through its first winless season since 1984 last fall.But Carlyle coach Christopher Birkner said simply playing a nine-game schedule was a source of pride for the program.”We were just trying to piece it together,” Birkner said. “We had to wait until the following Friday to confirm if we could play. It was touch and go all season last year, and we don’t want to do that.”Citing low participation numbers and health concerns, Carlyle recently announced a switch to 8-man football starting next season.During its 0-9 season, Carlyle athletics director Darin Smith said Carlyle played “several games with 16 or 17 kids in uniform.” Smith also noted the freshmen class on the team was no greater than six during the season.”Looking ahead to next year, we didn’t see the numbers being a whole lot different,” Smith said. “Our coaches were concerned with the safety of our players and that was the driving force of this decision.”Birkner, who has been Carlyle’s football coach for five seasons, said the program intends to only play 8-man at the varsity level while still playing 11-man junior varsity games with a hopeful return to 11-man for varsity games in the future.The Illinois High School Association does not oversee football teams that do not play 11-man. The Illinois 8-Man Football Association conducted its second state championship last fall, with Polo beating Milford-Cissna Park 50-26 to cap a season that featured 16 teams — including Metro-East Lutheran and Bunker Hill from the St. Louis area.The Illinois 8-Man Football Association web site cited 23 teams committed to 8-man football for the 2020 season before Carlyle’s announcement.”We did homework, talked in meetings, had a board meeting with an open discussion about football,” Smith said. “We had about a dozen football players show up, a few parents, coaches and we had a good discussion there.”Carlyle captured a Class 2A state championship in 1988 with a 14-0 record, which is the only season the program has finished with double-digit victories.The program’s 13th and most recent postseason appearance came in 2017, when it posted a 7-4 record and reached the second round of the Class 2A bracket. Carlyle also made playoff appearances in 2011 and 2013 and finished one victory out of playoff qualification in 2012, 2014 and 2015.But after a 3-6 record in 2018, Carlyle was shut out in four of its first five games last season and scored 65 points during the entire campaign.”I think the change will be fun and good for us,” Carlyle junior Keegan Kampwerth said. “We were short numbered and we kept getting beat up. I think it will be good for us to get back to the strong program that we used to have.”Birkner said he was distressed seeing his team decimated by injuries last season and thrusting inexperienced players into full-time roles. That especially became a factor because many of the younger athletes were asked to play both ways.Smith said one of the determining factors to moving to 8-man came in December when the IHSA’s proposal to have districts for football, in which similarly sized schools would be grouped together, was not passed.Of the seven football-playing Cahokia Conference’s members, Carlyle’s 319.5 enrollment listed by the IHSA is the smallest. Wesclin (386.5) and Red Bud (373.5) also are below 400 and Breese Central is at 580, but Salem (691.5), Columbia (677) and Freeburg (647) all double Carlyle’s IHSA-listed enrollment.”Had districts been approved, we would have sucked it up, taken our lumps and moved into district play,” Smith said. “I knew there were going to be teams in our boat and districts was the light at the end of the tunnel. When that went away, the tunnel got really dark.”According to IHSA enrollment figures, Carlyle is the largest school to join the 8-man football ranks. The next largest is Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland with a combined enrollment of 308. The average enrollment for the 22 teams in the 8-man division is 174. Carlyle junior Hunter Rose, who led the team with 320 rushing yards on 71 carries last fall, is happy his senior season will include football games.”Some people have thought this won’t be the best thing for us, they didn’t want us to go from 11-man to 8-man,” Rose said. “They thought it was going down or giving up, but that’s not the case. It’s still football.”

