dwayne-wade’s-latest-photo-featuring-kaavia-james-has-fans-smiling

Dwayne Wade shared a cute photo featuring his and Gabrielle Union’s baby girl, Kaavia James. This sweet pic made fans’ day. Just check it out below.

Someone said: ‘When someone sneeze or cough right now 😂 😂 😂 @kaaviajames #shadybaby,’ and another follower posted this: ‘Why she so funny and adorable like this?’

A commenter wrote: ‘swear she gets more adorable by the day!!!’ and someone else said: ‘I can’t breathe. This boss baby has been here before!’

Someone else said: ‘One this baby is too funny. I have a feeling she’s going to grow up to be a lot like Gab,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘How does she always have theeeeee most perfect mood timing!!!!! Love it!!!’

One follower posted: ‘She has a look that will let u know she ain’t with the bull….don’t cough around me????’ and a fan said: ‘She’s going to be the 1 …. To shake some shit up watch !!! Her expression are sooooo real.’

One follower wrote: ‘This little girl… I swear, she’s got to be the funniest little person I know! Man, I love her!! 😂😂’ and someone else posted this message: ‘Adorable baby! She has the funniest facial expressions! Love her! 👶🏽’

Someone else wrote: ‘@dwyanewade @gabunion @kaaviajames your daughter is the cutest lil person I’ve been watching her through her journey of life❤️’

Dwayne and Gabrielle made headlines a little while ago when they supported their daughter, Zaya.

The parents pulled up to the Truth Awards together with their daughter, Zaya. This was Zaya’s first red carpet appearance, and the family addressed a few words about living in your truth.

Both Dwayne and Gabrielle have been really supportive of Zaya, but they also received lots of shade for this reason.

On the other hand, there are also a lot of people who are understanding and completely support Dwayne and Gabrielle.



