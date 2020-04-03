🔥Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson sings to his daughter as they wash hands in super cute video🔥

Dwayne Johnson has shared a video of him singing to his daughter while teaching her to wash her hands properly.

As his youngest daughter, Tia, sits on the sink the former wrestler, 45, helps her wash her hands while singing Your Welcome, which is sung by his character Maui in the film Moana.

He captioned the post: “Our sheltering at home, pre daddy’s shower ritual.

“Before my showers now, Baby Tia (mama mia) demands I sing the rap portion of my song ‘You’re Welcome’ from MOANA, while I wash her hands.

“We realized a few weeks ago that the rap portion of the song is perfect timing when getting your little ones to have fun washing their hands.

“Stay healthy and safe, my friends.”

“And gotta love how at the start of this vid, baby Tia is like, “just shut your mouth and sing daddy,” he added.

The World Health Organisation recommends that everyone washes their hands for a total of 20 seconds.

During the lockdown, plenty of stars have revealed how they’re getting through with Nicole Scherzinger sharing a series of workout videos.

Some famous faces have also spoken out about being diagnosed with Covid-19.

Linda Lusardi has recalled her hellish ordeal, which saw her hospitalised, while magician Dynamo told fans on Thursday that he had bee struggling with “severe” symptoms.