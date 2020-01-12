dwayne-johnson’s-rebellious-childhood-to-be-made-into-new-sitcom

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s life story is heading to our screens as his childhood becomes the basis for a new sitcom for US network NBC.

The company have green-lit an 11 episode run for the new series of the show, tentatively titled Young Rock, which will follow his life when he was a kid.

Speaking about the project, Dwayne said (via People Magazine): ‘Many of you may, or may not have heard, or read over the years that I have talked about this wild, and unpredictable, and quite frankly, unbelievable childhood that I had.

‘My early years, my adolescence, my teenage years. The Young Rock years. I’ve told many, many stories. Again, many of them unbelievable, but all of them true.’

Young Rock, which will be written by Fresh Off The Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, will see Dwayne as a young child in Hawaii.

It will then hone in on his tearaway years that included him getting arrested and ‘doing a lot of things that he shouldn’t have been doing.’

He also had a fair share of run-ins with celebs, who may or may not be making an appearance.

‘It was almost as if, like I’ve been told, that I had the childhood of Forrest Gump,’ he added. ‘Where I was just in and out, and weaved in and out of people in and out of my life that were just unbelievable.’

Nowadays, he doesn’t need to have run-ins with celebrities – because he can probably just invite them over to dinner!

Becoming one of WWE’s most beloved wrestlers of all time, he’s also successfully made the move over to film and is now one of the world’s biggest action heroes.

In 2019, he was the highest paid actor of the year, having earned an impressive $89.4million between June 2018 and 2019.

Though we have to say, that now he’s making the move over to TV, we hope he stops there soon – because he’s made a pitch for a candle collection that we’d rather just avoid, if we’re honest.

Young Rock is yet to be given a release date.





