dwayne-johnson’s-latest-video-of-singing-the-song-‘you’re-welcome’-from-the-movie-moana-while-washing-his-daughter’s-hands-has-gone-viral!-check-out-this-adorable-video.

Dwayne Johnson is showing his little girl the significance of washing her hands in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic while singing a melody from the Disney film in which he stars.

On Thursday, the previous expert grappler shared a video on Instagram of himself and his most youthful girl, Tia, in the restroom.

In the subtitle, he clarified that it has gotten a custom in his family unit for the one-year old to “request” that he sing the rap segment of “My pleasure” from Moana before he scrubs down.

In the 2016 energized film, Johnson sings the melody while in character as the mythical being Maui.

“We understood half a month prior that the rap segment of the melody is immaculate planning while getting your little ones to have a ton of fun washing their hands. Remain solid and safe, my companions,” the 47-year-old said.

In the video, Johnson guarantees his little girl he will sing the melody after she asks for him to do as such.

“Showing our children how to wash their hands. You can say the ABCs, however rather we sing Daddy’s rap segment of ‘My pleasure’ from Moana,” he says.

He at that point gets some cleanser to wash Tia’s hands with, before breaking into melody.

At different purposes of the tune, the baby participate with her dad, gazing toward him while sitting on a surface in the restroom.

a little youngster remaining before a window: Dwayne Johnson and his most youthful girl Tia (Instagram/@therock)

“The coronavirus must go,” Johnson says in order close to the finish of the melody.

The dad of-three at that point requests that Tia advise his watchers to remain sound and safe.

The World Health Organization (WHO) educates that individuals concerning the open wash their hands routinely and altogether so as to forestall additionally spread of the coronavirus.

The association expresses that individuals should wash their hands with cleanser and water, making a point to dry them appropriately.

“Use liquor based handrub in the event that you don’t have quick access to cleanser and water,” WHO says.

“Washing your hands appropriately takes about insofar as singing ‘Glad Birthday’ twice,” the association includes, which likens to around 20 seconds.