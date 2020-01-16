dwayne-johnson’s-dad-and-wwe-legend-rocky-‘soul-man’-johnson-dies-aged-75

Dwayne Johnson’s father and WWE pioneer Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson has died aged 75.

The wrestler’s passing was confirmed by WWE on Wednesday, with a statement reading: ‘WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson…has passed away.

‘WWE extends its condolences to Johnson’s family, friends and fans.’

No cause of death was given.

Rocky was a WWE Hall of Famer and the first black tag team champion in WWE, alongside partner Tony Atlas as the Soul Patrol in 1983.

Soul Man started his professional wrestling career in 1964 with the National Wrestliing Alliance, before he joined the WWE in 1983.

Some of his biggest rivals in the game included Greg ‘The Hammer’ Valentine, Don Muraco and Adrian Adonis.

Rocky, real name Wayde Douglas Bowles, retired from wrestling in 1991, but his legacy was continued by his son Dwayne, aka The Rock, who went on to become one of the most recognisable faces in the WWE.

Dwayne – now one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood – paid tribute to his father with his alter ego’s name, and in 2008, he inducted both his father and his grandfather, ‘High Cgief’ Peter Maivia, into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside Ric Flair.

Johnson has remained close with his father throughout his life, and in 2018, the Jumanji star wrote on Instagram: ‘”Little boys by nature, look up to and idolize their old man. They want to be just like em, do whatever they do and are always looking for their approval.

‘It’s made me who I am today. Grateful to the original Rock.’

He previously opened up about Rocky’s hard life, revealing he was made homeless at the age of 13 when his mother kicked him out over a row he had with her boyfriend.

Dwayne, 47, wrote on Instagram in 2016: ‘Every Christmas, I always think about that story and my dad having every odd stacked against him at 13, but he fought thru it and still made something of himself.

‘Makes me appreciate his struggle and hard work. Also, makes me appreciate the fun times he would beat my ass in the gym so bad when I was 13… I hated it then, but I embrace it now. Made a man outta me.’

And last year, The Rock bought his old man a brand new house.

He shared on social media: ‘I just got off the phone with my dad and, man, it was a great call and I just had to share this with you guys really quick. So about two, three weeks ago, I called my dad and I said, “Look, you’re probably happy where you’re at but I want to do something for you. I want to buy you a brand new home, wherever you want to live, you can live”.

‘He couldn’t believe it, he was speechless. So he just called me now. It’s a big weekend, he’s gonna go look at properties. He’s a Florida boy, so he’s going to go up to North Florida and look and he goes, “I’m so excited. I’m also so nervous”.

‘My dad’s an old-school tough guy. I said, “What the hell are you nervous about?” And he said,”Well,” he was searching for words. “No one ever called to tell me they were gonna buy me a house before and the fact that it’s you, it’s my son, I’m so proud of you and I love you so much.”

‘I never heard my dad talk like that. It felt good to me and it felt good to my heart. You know, my dad used to beat my a. Tough love, and I hated it back then, but I’m so grateful for it now. It just felt good to kind of give back to the ones who raised you. So, love you too, Pop.’

Dwayne has yet to comment publicly on his dad’s death.

Figures from the wrestling community have shared their condolences at the Soul Man’s passing, with Mick Foley tweeting: ‘I am so sorry to hear of the passing of the great Rocky Johnson. Always a gentleman, I always enjoyed talking with him. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the fans who loved him. A very sad day for wrestling.’

And Hardy Boyz star Matt Hardy wrote: ‘Saddened to hear about the passing of Rocky Johnson. Rocky was always extremely friendly and kind to me every time I interacted with him over the years. My condolences and thoughts go out to his family.’

Metro.co.uk has contacted Johnson’s rep for comment.





