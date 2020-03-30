dwayne-johnson’s-cheat-meal-is-what-is-trending-on-social-media-as-fans-are-officially-loosing-their-minds-over-it!-what-did-he-exactly-eat?-check-it-out.

If you are sulking at home with nothing to do and thinking about what to do next, you would definitely want to see what The Rock did that is literally breaking the Internet.

The Rock’s Cheat Diet Is Trending On Every Social Media And Fans Are Going Crazy!

Apparently, fans can’t get over the cheat meal that Dwayne Johnson is apparently enjoying. Let’s just say that the quantity is not something less.

As fans might have been following for a while now the actor’s diet has been published in detail over the past few years. The diet roughly consists of more than three pounds of meat or fish per day, 5.5 cups of rice, 4 cups of vegetables and 14 egg whites! Take a look at the Instagram post over which fans are literally losing their minds. The picture is surely a treat to both the eyes and the stomach as well. However the combination sure does looks odd enough.

The Quantity Of The Cheat Meal Is What Making Fans Curious!

However, during Sunday’s the actor indulges in some cheat meals and fans surely don’t want to miss these meals as they are just a spectacle in their own. The actor hosted an AMA on Instagram Live as the actor enjoyed a cheat meal of brioche french toast smuuuthaad with peanut butter and syrup along with some well, tequila! That’s what we call a fulfilling cheat meal.

While the cheat meal sure looks scrumptious it is surely the quantity that is making people wonder and lose their mind a bit. Fans are literally wondering that how did the actor even manage to get break that big and thick. Fans are posting their respective opinion on Twitter as well.