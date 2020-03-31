dwayne-johnson-confirms-that-‘hobbs-&-shaw-2’-is-in-the-works

In a live Q&A session on Instagram, Dwayne Johnson confirmed that a Hobbs & Shaw sequel is in development.

During the live stream, one fan asked a question relating to the Fast & Furious spinoff, prompting Johnson to reveal, “We are developing now the next film, the next [Hobbs & Shaw] movie.” He added, “I’m pretty excited about it… Just gotta figure out the creative right now, and the direction we’re going to go.”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw follows the hilarious duo Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), who were originally introduced into the franchise as Dom’s (Vin Diesel) opponents. The pair begrudgingly join forces for wild action-packed adventures.

While the Fast & Furious franchise’s ninth installment is being pushed back by a whole year, this is nonetheless some good news for fans of the series.

