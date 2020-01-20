dwayne-johnson-confesses-‘nothing-prepared-him-for-this’-as-he-writes-late-father’s-eulogy

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson revealed he has written his father’s eulogy for his funeral.

The Jumanji star shared a candid photo of a pen and notebook onto Instagram as he wrote about his dad and their memories.

He captioned the post: ‘This was fun. Written a lot of things over the years, but nothing prepared me for this one. #eulogy #mydad #soulman.’

Rocky, a former WWE wrestler also known as Soul Man, died at the age of 75 on 15 January.

In an emotional video shared on Sunday, Dwayne opened up about his grief while also confirming the circumstances surrounding Rocky’s death which was unexpected and caused by a heart attack.

‘He had not been feeling well and was battling a cold and infection, and on Tuesday he had a deep vein thrombosis which is essentially a blood clot in the leg,’ he explained.

‘It was a big old blood clot that broke free, travelled up through his body and went right to his lung, clotted his lung and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack. Just like that.’

Dwayne continued: ‘According to the medical examiner who conducted the autopsy, it was clear and very evident of what happened. My question was, was he in pain? Did he go quick? Was it drawn out?’

‘He said he went fast. That was my old man, he was always quick,’ he added with fond laughter about his father’s character.

‘But that did give me great comfort in knowing that it wasn’t prolonged. The reason it gave me great comfort even though I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye that one last time, is he had been in a lot of pain for a very long time and that’s the life of a pro-wrestler,’ he said.

‘My old man, there’s no more pain which makes me happy.’

Dwayne also announced that his father’s funeral will be held on Tuesday (21 January).

Before writing the eulogy, he admitted he had ‘no idea where to start with this one’.

He even joked that he’ll be drinking tequila to help him get through it, which was seen in the recent photo of the notebook.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Dwayne Johnson breaks silence on dad’s death as he pays emotional tribute to Rocky Johnson: ‘You were ripped away from me so fast without warning’

MORE: Vikings’ Alexander Ludwig went to Dwayne Johnson for workout tips ahead of Bad Boys For Life





