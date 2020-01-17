dwayne-johnson-breaks-silence-on-dad’s-death-as-he-pays-emotional-tribute-to-rocky-johnson:-‘i’ll-always-be-your-proud-and-grateful-son’

Dwayne Johnson has broken his social media silence to pay emotional tribute to his dad, Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson after the WWE legend passed away this week, aged 75.

The actor and wrestling stalwart, who followed in his father’s footsteps, posted a sweet message to Instagram alongside a video of his dad, admitting the pain he was in at the shock news.

Revealing his dad was ‘ripped away without warning’, Dwayne has bared his heart in the tear-jerking tribute posted on Friday.

‘I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world,’ Dwayne began. ‘I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar.The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. [sic]’

He continued: ‘The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deep complex sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man.’

Adding his ‘adoration turned to respect’ and ‘empathy turned to gratitude’, Dwayne went on: ‘Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons.

‘Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back.

‘Im in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass.’

The Hollywood star said he would carry his dad’s work ethic along with him, and knows ‘it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish’.

He concluded: ‘Finally, I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease.

‘You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring.

‘I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high.’

The wrestler’s passing was confirmed by WWE on Wednesday, with a statement reading: ‘WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson…has passed away.

‘WWE extends its condolences to Johnson’s family, friends and fans.’ No cause of death was given.

Rocky was a WWE Hall of Famer and the first black tag team champion in WWE, alongside partner Tony Atlas as the Soul Patrol in 1983.

Soul Man started his professional wrestling career in 1964 with the National Wrestliing Alliance, before he joined the WWE in 1983.





