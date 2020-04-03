🔥During COVID-19 crisis, Alberta’s head health official gets top marks for reassuring province🔥

EDMONTON — A clear and consistent communications strategy is key to managing any crisis, and across the country, provinces and the federal government have been approaching the COVID-19 outbreak with varying levels of success.

This week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has been giving daily briefings to Canadians, has faced considerable pressure to release projections on the expected scope of the outbreak; Ontario’s Doug Ford, on Thursday, announced his government would hold a briefing on COVID-19 modelling on Friday for journalists. Premier Scott Moe in Saskatchewan followed suit. Earlier in the week, the Alberta government confirmed that it, too, would be releasing projections.

“I don’t know if there’s any one blueprint for success in this case,” said Macewan University journalism and communications professor Neill Fitzpatrick.

But, he said, “any provincial governments — Alberta or otherwise — that even gives the appearance of holding back information is doing it at its own peril.”

There is, in Alberta, a widespread perception that Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, is doing an excellent job. She’s received plaudits for her calm and comprehensible assessments of the pandemic in the province, speaking to Albertans most days, often joined by Premier Jason Kenney and an assortment of other ministers.

“She just has put this kind of face on it,” said Thomas Barker, a communications professor at the University of Alberta.

In particular, he said that Hinshaw — and the Alberta government — is doing an excellent job of conveying the necessary expert opinion on the pandemic, with the assessments of risk, but also the social or human side of things, which is how people make decisions. All the expert opinion in the world isn’t going to help people who are afraid of immunizations, for example.

“In this pandemic, the experts are winning. The experts are maintaining their dominance as the place to go to get sound advice on which to base key decisions, such as whether to implement, let’s say, social distancing on a personal level,” said Barker.

It’s open, it’s honest

Shauna MacDonald, the founder of Brookline Public Relations in Calgary, said the Alberta government has put in place extensive crisis communications strategies. Having a number of people involved in the briefings provides a sense that there is a lot of expertise at work, with multiple people handling the outbreak.

“We have a really good tag-team approach in the province,” MacDonald said. “It’s open, it’s honest, very measured.”

The data is a separate issue from the openness of the communicators and the personalities — such as Hinshaw — who’ve emerged, said Fitzpatrick.

“I think almost whatever they say, the perception is that they are being open and transparent,” he said. “She’s certainly been open and she’s certainly been proactive in communicating information — we just don’t know if she’s communicating everything.”

In terms of projections, British Columbia released its COVID-19 estimates last week. Ontario, releases extensive daily epidemiological data about cases, ages, hospitalizations and other information.

Alberta’s approach is slightly different, although the province has said its projection data is coming. The webpage the government has created has information on hospitalization, positive and negative tests, broken down by gender and age. But rather than a daily briefing document, Alberta’s is displayed in interactive graphs.

Currently, there are 968 cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, 67 hospital admissions from the infection and 13 deaths.

