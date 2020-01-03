dup’s-foster-warns-of-‘sticking-plaster’-deal-as-sinn-fein-says-agreement-can-be-found-quickly

Arlene Foster has said that any deal to restore power-sharing must not be a “sticking plaster” as Sinn Fein insisted that an agreement could be reached “very, very quickly” with the right political will.

A series of bilateral meetings and a round-table discussion involving all the parties, as well as Secretary of State Julian Smith and Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, were held yesterday.

Alliance and the SDLP appealed for compromise to break the political paralysis which has crippled Stormont for almost three years. Both parties said it was time for politicians to go back to work.

The Ulster Unionists declined to comment on the talks.

A small group of anti-Irish Language Act protesters gathered at Stormont as the parties resumed dialogue after the Christmas break.

The DUP leader last night told the Belfast Telegraph: “We have had useful discussions with the government as well as some of the other parties.

“It’s time for progress and it’s time for a fair and balanced deal.