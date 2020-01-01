dup’s-emma-little-pengelly-unsure-over-her-future-in-politics

Former DUP MP Emma Little-Pengelly hasn’t decided if she will remain in politics following the loss of her South Belfast seat in last month’s Westminster election.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph on Tuesday night, she said she needed time to “reflect and recharge” after her defeat.

Ms Little-Pengelly also outlined her plans to head to the jungle to volunteer with an animal wildlife sanctuary.

The former barrister was elected South Belfast MP in 2017, but the seat was won by the SDLP’s Claire Hanna in last month’s poll.

The only DUP Assembly vacancy has been filled by outgoing MEP Diane Dodds. But party sources have indicated that, if devolution is restored, the former MP and barrister could return to Stormont as a special adviser – a position she previously held before becoming an elected representative.

However, Ms Little-Pengelly said she needed time to decided on her next career move.

“I hope the Assembly gets up and running, and I will be involved in the talks over the next few weeks,” she said.