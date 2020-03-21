DuPage woman says she fatally shot boyfriend after years of abuse: authorities

Posted by — March 21, 2020 in News Leave a reply
dupage-woman-says-she-fatally-shot-boyfriend-after-years-of-abuse:-authorities

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 / 09: 02 AM CDT
/ Updated: Mar 20, 2020 / 09: 10 AM CDT

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. — A 36-year-old woman is charged in the shooting death of her boyfriend of eight years after allegedly enduring years of abuse, authorities say.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, April Turner is charged with first-degree murder after she allegedly grabbed a handgun during a party in the Steeple Run subdivision near Naperville, and fired three shots at her boyfriend, Nicarro Laroy Drake.

The 30-year-old was shot in the chest and killed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Sun-Times reports prosecutors said Turner told them she suffered years of abuse from Drake and “went ballistic” after the most recent incident.

Turner’s bond was set at $500,000.

She is due back in court on March 26.

A 36-year-old woman from the Steeple Run subdivision has been ordered held on $500,000 and charged with first degree murder in the Tuesday night shooting death of her boyfriend. April O Turner, of the 6s100 block of Lakewood Drive, is accused of shooting Nicarro Laroy Drake. pic.twitter.com/cZ3rNVqxGq— DuPageCountySheriff (@DuPageSheriff) March 19, 2020

You May Also Like

director-christopher-nolan-in-washington-post:-movie-theaters-will-need-our-help

Director Christopher Nolan In Washington Post: Movie Theaters Will Need Our Help

sports-networks-scramble-in-a-sports-scarce-world:-bowling-or-poker,-anyone?

Sports Networks Scramble In A Sports-Scarce World: Bowling Or Poker, Anyone?

‘the-walking-dead:-world-beyond’-premiere-pushed-by-amc-amid-coronavirus-related-production-shutdowns,-ad-money-shift

‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Premiere Pushed By AMC Amid Coronavirus-Related Production Shutdowns, Ad Money Shift

new-york-gets-a-major-disaster-declaration,-unlocks-access-to-federal-relief-funding

New York Gets A Major Disaster Declaration, Unlocks Access To Federal Relief Funding

About the Author: Juli Rone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *