dup-mla’s-son-in-court-charged-with-assault-on-psni-officer

A son of Northern Ireland Policing Board member and DUP MLA Mervyn Storey has appeared in court accused of assaulting a PSNI officer and resisting another policeman.

Philip Storey (24), of Seacon Road in Ballymoney, is also charged with being disorderly in a public place – The Diamond in Portstewart.

The charges relate to December 8, 2019.

The defendant was in the dock at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday.

A police officer said she believed she could connect the accused to the charges.

A defence lawyer asked for the case to be adjourned to allow representations to be made to the Public Prosecution Service.

No further details were given to the court.

The defendant has not yet indicated his pleas to the charges.

The matter was adjourned to the second half of January.

The Policing Board holds the Chief Constable to account for the delivery of policing in Northern Ireland.

Belfast Telegraph