dup-councillor-shows-support-for-rainbow-flag-at-army’s-hq







The rainbow flag flown at Army headquarters in Northern Ireland The MOD building in London was lit up in rainbow colours

A DUP councillor has celebrated the flying of the rainbow flag at the Army headquarters in Northern Ireland to mark the 20th anniversary of the ending of the ban on gay people serving in the armed forces.

Belfast councillor Guy Spence last night said that he wanted to send out a message that members of the LGBTQ community had “served with distinction in the military”.

The DUP has opposed councils across Northern Ireland flying the rainbow flag.

Ards and North Down councillor Tom Smith, who went against his party to support lighting up his local town hall in rainbow colours, was deselected by the party last year.

Mr Spence tweeted on Tuesday: “Today the MoD building in London was lit up alongside the rainbow flag flown here in NI to celebrate 20 years since our LGBT community were legally allowed to serve in the armed forces. I hope today has given people a chance to reflect on how wrong homophobic behaviour is!”

The DUP councillor told the Belfast Telegraph: “I wanted to celebrate the lifting of the archaic rule that banned people from the armed services on the basis of their sexuality. Until the year 2000, gay people were dishonourably discharged and stripped of their medals.

“I know many gay men and women who have served with distinction in the military. They are people who have shown great courage and I wanted to pay tribute to them.”