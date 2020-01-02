dup-and-sinn-fein-edging-towards-deal-on-restoring-stormont

Sinn Fein and the DUP are edging towards a deal on restoring Stormont as both parties fear they would be punished by voters if fresh Assembly elections are held in January, the Telegraph understands.

The devolved Assembly collapsed three years ago at the height of a bitter row between Northern Ireland’s main two parties over a proposed Irish Language Act and alleged misuse of public funds.

But sources in Belfast closely involved with the negotiations on restoring Stormont said December’s bruising election results for both Sinn Fein and the DUP has given them an “incentive” to come back to the table.

The alternative, the source explained, would be running an Assembly election in January, which both sides fear would cost them seats as they believe voters are frustrated by the lack of progress on restoring devolution. This could lead to other parties, such as the nationalist SDLP, the anti-Brexit Alliance and the Ulster Unionist Party gaining a foothold in the Assembly.

On the first day of talks in Belfast, both parties said they hoped to avoid the January 13 deadline – the point at which an Assembly election will be called if they fail to agree on power-sharing. Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy said his party believes a deal can be reached in the short term, adding that they see “no need” to draw the talks out until the January 13 deadline. Speaking later, Democratic Unionist Party MP Jeffrey Donaldson said engagements so far have been “very constructive”, but he warned against “quick fix solutions”, and said the parties “need to get it right” to ensure sustainable government. “We want Stormont to be credible, strong, robust and can withstand the inevitable challenges and difficulties that come down the road,” he said.