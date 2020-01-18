dunmurry-manor-care-home-at-centre-of-police-probe-threatened-with-action-by-watchdog-three-months-ago







Dunmurry Manor care home

Disgraced care home Dunmurry Manor was threatened with enforcement action over concerns for the safety of residents just three months ago, it can be revealed.

Northern Ireland’s health watchdog carried out an inspection of the home, which has since been renamed Oak Tree Manor, in October after it received intelligence from the adult safeguarding team at the South Eastern Trust.

The Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) summoned management of the home, which is currently at the centre of a police probe, to a meeting as a result of the two-day visit.

It can be revealed that concerns were raised that residents were being locked in their rooms and the potential for residents to cause harm to other residents.

The regulator planned to hand the firm that owns the home with a ‘failure to comply’ notice over the way it was being managed. However, it said it received sufficient assurances from management that it would take swift action to ensure the safety of residents there.

According to the inspection after the October visit to Dunmurry Manor, it was established that a number of untoward events had not been reported to the RQIA “in either a consistent of timely manner”.

It continued: “The system in place for recording incidents in the home did not consistently record the level of detail required to assess the level of potential risk or harm to residents.