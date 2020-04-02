🔥Dunkirk-style effort to screen thousands more NHS staff in London🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Thousands more NHS staff in London will be able to be tested for coronavirus from next week, it was announced today.

The Francis Crick Institute, in King’s Cross, has ordered a “Dunkirk-style” re-purposing of its science laboratories to enable them to assess 500 swabs a day taken from front-line doctors and nurses.

It came as a bedside machine that can reveal within 90 minutes whether a patient has Covid-19 began trials in a NHS hospital in Cambridge — with a nationwide roll-out imminent.

The Crick, Europe’s largest biomedical research facility, today announced a partnership with University College London Hospitals to enable NHS staff who fear they have coronavirus to learn if they are safe to return to work.

It expects to be able to initially check 3,000 samples a week — with results within 24 hours. It hopes to increase the number of tests — which will check for the presence of the virus rather than for antibodies in those who have recovered — to 2,000 a day.

Sir Paul Nurse, director of the Crick, said: “Testing is an essential part of the national effort to tackle the spread of Covid-19. We wanted to use our facilities and expertise to help support NHS staff on the front line who are battling this virus.

“Institutes like ours are coming together with a Dunkirk spirit — small boats that collectively can have a huge impact on the national endeavour.”

Test samples will be delivered to the Crick by Health Services Laboratories, UCLH’s pathology partner, so no one has to turn up at its building. The service will also be offered to other hospitals. The number of confirmed infections in London increased by 1,220 yesterday to 8,341 — a third of the 25,154 in the UK.

The number of deaths in London NHS hospitals increased by 138 to 728.Professor Charles Swanton, Cancer Research UK’s chief clinician, who works at the Crick and at UCLH, helped organise the scheme after witnessing the urgent need for additional tests.

He said: “Access to rapid Covid testing is critical. I am seeing and hearing daily of the pressures facing front line NHS staff. The Crick has the facilities and expertise to help. We wanted to use our resources and expertise to benefit staff and patients at a time when the NHS faces what is the biggest test in its history.”

UCLH chief executive Professor Marcel Levi said: “This will enable us to gradually ramp up access to testing for UCLH staff.” The rapid test for Covid-19 being deployed in Cambridge hospitals was developed by Diagnostics for the Real World.