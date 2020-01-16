dumpling-the-blind,-chubby-labrador-is-looking-for-a-home

Dumpling is a ten-year-old Labrador and he’s looking for a loving family to spend his last few years with.

The adorable dog is completely blind after having both of his eyes removed because they were causing him a lot of pain, but that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t make a brilliant pet – he still has so much love to give.

Sadly, Dumpling was dumped at a pound on the Gold Coast in Australia, and rescuers are worried that he won’t find a family because he’s blind and overweight.

To try to connect this lovable pooch with his perfect family, staff at Labrador Rescue wrote a plea on Facebook, adorably in Dumpling’s own voice.

‘Unfortunately I was dumped at the pound at 10 years old, blind, overweight and alone,’ reads the post.

‘As you can tell I have no eyes; I had to lose them as they were causing me a lot of pain.’

The post also mentions the issue of Dumpling’s weight, explaining that since being in care he has lost more than 13kg, and he hopes to stay on track with the support of a loving family.

‘I live with cats and another dog. I am good with them as long as they don’t get right in my face as it gives me a shock sometimes,’ the post continues. ‘All I do is bark at them. I won’t hurt anyone.

‘I don’t need much in life, just a nice warm home in which to enjoy my last few years.’

Dumpling can be adopted at a fee of $300 and those interested can contact Labrador Rescue – but you’ll need to be in Australia, and preferably live in a home with no stairs.

