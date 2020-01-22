dumped-dog-has-4lbs-of-matted-fur-shaved-off-after-being-left-for-dead

A charity is looking for the owner of a shih-tzu cross who was found with nearly 4lbs of matted fur all over his body.

Marley, 12, was discovered in Bleadon, near Weston-super-Mare, Somerset last Thursday with overgrown hair and five-inch long nails.

The fur on his feet appeared to have formed flippers and his body hair was 10 inches long.

He was taken in by the local RSPCA centre and was taken to a vet who removed the matted mess.

Animal welfare officer Alison Sparkes said: ‘The matts were all soaked in urine and all of his feet had huge flippers of overgrown fur on them.

‘The front feet had twisted overgrown nails which were 10cm long and caught up in the matted fur, which the vet said would have caused intense pain.

‘His tail also had a dreadlock of fur which was 25cm long trailing from the end.

‘We really want to find the person who is responsible for allowing Marley to get in such a horrendous condition.

‘It would have taken months for him to get like this, and he would have been in tremendous pain because of his matted fur and overgrown nails.

‘If anyone recognises Marley or knows where he has come from, I would urge them to contact us in confidence on the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

‘He is microchipped, so we know his name, age and that he is a Shih-tzu cross Yorkshire terrier.

‘But the information is not up to date so we’re struggling to find out more about who may have recently owned or cared for him.’