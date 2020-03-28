Dulquer Salmaan Wiki, Bio, Biography, Wife, Family, Weight, Height, Networth

Introduction

Dulquer Salmaan born on 28 July 1986 (Age: 34 Years, as in 2020) in Kochi, Kerala, India is an Indian film actor, playback singer and film producer who mainly works in Malayalam language films. He has also worked in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi language films. He made his acting debut with action drama Second Show (2012) and also earned the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

Dulquer Salmaan Family, Caste, Girlfriend, Wife

Dulquer Salmaan was born on 28 July 1986 in Kochi, Kerala, India. Salmaan is the son of actor Mammootty and Sulfath. He has an elder sister Surumi. On 22 December 2011,He married to architect Amal Sufiya in an arranged marriage. The couple has a daughter named Maryam born in May 2017.

Father Name:- Mammootty (Actor, Producer)

Mother Name:- Sulfath Kutty

Brother Name:- N/A

Sister Name:- Kutty Surumi

Affairs / Girlfriend:-

Wife Name:- Amal Sufiya

Children:- Maryam (Daughter)

Dulquer Salmaan Education, Qualification

He did schooling from Toc-H Public School, Vyttila, Kochi and Sishya School, Chennai. After that, he went to Purdue University, United States and earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Management. After graduation, he worked in the U.S. and later did an I.T.-related business in Dubai. He decided to pursue a career in acting and attended a three-month course at the Barry John Acting Studio in Mumbai.

Career

He made his acting debut with action drama Second Show (2012) and also earned the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. He made his Tamil film debut with the romantic comedy Vaayai Moodi Pesavum. Salman starred in the ensemble romantic drama Bangalore Days (2014), which ranks among the highest-grossing Malayalam films. In 2013, he appear in ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi in which he made his singing debut with “Johnny MoneJohnny“.

He has also been involved in several social service activities. Salman has acted in a short film as part of the Kerala motor vehicle department’s safe riding campaign. He donated 150 items, including clothing, shoes, books, school supplies and crockery items, as a part of the Chennai Gives initiative. Dulquer Salman is the owner of a web portal for trading cars and a dental business chain in Chennai. He also is the director of the Bangalore-based Motherhood Hospital.

Salmaan was ranked 4th by GQ in their listing of the 50 most influential young Indians of 2016. He was selected as the Most Desirable Man in 2013 and 2014 by Kochi Times. In 2019, Salmaan became the first actor from Kerala to get featured on the October edition cover of Vogue India.

Dulquer Salmaan Movies List

Second Show (2012) Ustad Hotel (2012) Theevram (2012) ABCD: American born Confused Desi (2013) 5 Sundarikal (2013) Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi (2013) Pattam Pole (2013) Salalah Mobiles (2014) Vaayai Moodi Pesavum (2014) Samsaaram Aarogyathinu Haanikaram (2014) Bangalore Days (2014) Vikramadithyan (2014) Njaan (2014) 100 Days of Love (2015) O Kadhal Kanmani (2015) Charlie (2015) Kali (2016) Kammatipaadam (2016) Annmaria Kalippilanu (2016) Jomonte Suvisheshangal (2017) CIA (Comrade in America) (2017) Parava (2017) Solo (2017) Mahanati (2018) Nadigaiyar Thilagam (2018) Karwaan (2018) Oru Yamandan Premakadha (2019) The Zoya Factor (2019) Varane Aavashyamundu (2020) Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (2020) Vaan Kurup Hey Sinamika

