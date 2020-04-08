dulquer-salmaan-turns-director-for-father-mammootty!

|

Updated: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 4: 41 [IST]

The largest names of the Indian film industry recently came together for the Family short film that is made by Sony TV to spread awareness on social distancing. Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema was also part of Family. Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan has turned director for his father Mammootty, with the short film which includes won the web. According to the most recent reports, it had been Dulquer Salmaan who shot his father portions for the short film at their Kochi residence. The sources near to the project revealed that the young actor shot Mammootty’s portions on the virtual guidance of Prasoon Pandey, who conceptualized and virtually directed the Family short film. The news headlines has turn out as an excellent surprise for the fans of both Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan, who’ve been eagerly looking forward to the collaboration of the duo. Even though the daddy and son are to synergy for an attribute film yet, the fans are pleased with the truth that they joined hands for this type of prestigious venture. Dulquer Salmaan has stated he is passionate about filmmaking in a number of interviews. The actor used to direct the short films when he did an acting course before entering films. Dulquer, who made his production debut recently, aspires to someday make films. Based on the actor, he already has ideas in his mind’s eye but hasn’t put them in to the paper. The WE HAVE BEEN One Family short film stars the largest stars of the united states including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Shiivarajkumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sonali Kulkarni, and so forth. Interestingly, all of the stars who appeared in the video shot their portions from their respective residences in a variety of cities. The makers shot the video in monochrome to keep consistency.