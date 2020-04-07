dulquer-salmaan-turns-director-for-father-mammootty!

|

Published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 22: 40 [IST]

The largest names of the Indian film industry recently came together for the Family short film that is made by Sony TV. Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema was also part of Family. Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan has turned director for his father Mammootty, with the short film which includes won the web. As per the latest reports, it had been Dulquer Salmaan who shot his father portions for the short film at their Kochi residence. The sources near to the project revealed that the young actor shot Mammootty’s portions on the virtual guidance of Prasoon Pandey, who conceptualized and virtually directed the Family short film. The news headlines has turn out as an excellent surprise for the fans of both Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan, who’ve been looking forward to the collaboration of the duo eagerly. Even though the daddy and son are yet to synergy for an attribute films, the fans are pleased with the truth that they joined hands for this type of prestigious venture.