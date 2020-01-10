duke-of-york’s-private-secretary-reaches-legal-settlement-to-end-employment-in-royal-household-after-15-years

The Duke of York’s private secretary, Amanda Thirsk, has reportedly reached a legal settlement to end her employment in the Royal Household after 15 years.

Ms Thirsk agreed the terms of her departure with the Palace on Thursday, which included a payment worth tens of thousands of pounds, according to Sky News.

She is understood to be signing a separate contract which will see her continue as chief executive of Pitch@Palace Global Limited (PAGL), the privately owned international arm of Prince Andrew’s project to back entrepreneurs.

Her exit comes less than two months after the Duke’s disastrous Newsnight interview on the BBC about his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said they would never comment on an individual’s departure.

Ms Thirsk, a former banker, has worked at the palace for the Duke since 2004 and became his private secretary in 2012.