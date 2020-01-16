duke-of-york-set-to-lose-taxpayer-funded-bodyguards-in-wake-of-jeffrey-epstein-scandal

The Duke of York could be stripped of his round-the-clock armed bodyguards in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, it has been claimed.

Prince Andrew, 59, faces losing his Metropolitan police protection following a proposed downgrade of his security.

It comes after the Home Office and Scotland Yard carried out a review after the royal announced on November 20 that he was to “step back from public duties for the foreseeable future” with the Queen’s permission.

A final decision is in the hands of Home Secretary Priti Patel and, ultimately, the Prime Minister.