duke-and-duchess-of-sussex-to-visit-canada-house-in-london-to-pay-thanks-for-‘warm-hospitality’-during-sabbatical

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit Canada House in London to personally thank the high commissioner for the “warm hospitality” and support they received during their six-week sabbatical.

The couple recently returned home from their extended break, having celebrated Thanksgiving and Christmas with their eight-month-old son Archie out of the public eye.

Buckingham Palace said the couple would visit Canada House on Tuesday to meet Janice Charette, Canada’s High Commissioner to the UK, as well as staff to “thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay”.

It will be their first official engagement since they were last seen at Remembrance Day services in November.

During their visit, the couple will tour the Canada Gallery and view a special exhibition by indigenous Canadian artist Skawennati, an award winning new-media artist based in Montreal.

The Duke and Duchess will also meet different members of the High Commission team who work in a range of sectors supporting the partnership between Canada and the UK.