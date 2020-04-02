🔥Duke and Duchess of Cambridge call hospitals in show of support for staff on frontline of coronavirus crisis🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spoken to hospital staff on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis as they conduct royal duties from home amid a nationwide lockdown.

William and Kate chatted with staff from University Hospital Monklands in Scotland and Queen’s Hospital Burton in the Midlands on the telephone on Wednesday afternoon.

The royal family has resorted to phone calls and video conferencing for some of their duties as the country continues to observe the lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of Covid-19.

The duke and duchess’s telephone calls came after the Prince of Wales delivered a message of hope to the nation in the midst of the health crisis, saying “end it will” and praising the “remarkable NHS” as its staff “battle heroically to save lives”.

Prince of Wales makes first appearance since coming out of self-isolation

Charles, who earlier this week came out of self-isolation following his Covid-19 diagnosis, recorded a video message in support of the charity Age UK, which he represents as patron.

He said: “As a nation, we are faced by a profoundly challenging situation, which we are only too aware threatens the livelihoods, businesses and welfare of millions of our fellow citizens.

“None of us can say when this will end but end it will. Until it does, let us all try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come.”