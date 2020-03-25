dui-driver-screamed-he-had-‘corona-bacteria’-while-coughing-on-officers-in-niles,-police-say

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 / 11: 04 AM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 25, 2020 / 11: 09 AM CDT

Grzegorz T. Kuprowski, 52.

NILES, Ill. — A Niles man who claimed he had “corona bacteria” coughed on officers during a DUI arrest, according to police.

Grzegorz T. Kuprowski, 52, is facing charges of battery of an officer and driving under the influence, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

On March 14, officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had been running for an extended period of time in the 8300 block of North Milwaukee Ave.

Officers found Kuprowski in a running SUV with a half-naked woman lying on the floor of the passenger seat, according to police.

An ambulance was called and she was taken to the hospital.

Kuprowski became irate during a DUI test and started coughing on police officers and told them he had “corona bacteria,” police said.

He was arrested after charging at officers and taken to Resurrection Medical Center.

Kuprowski also faces charges for DUI, driving on a revoked license, parking on the wrong side of the road, having a broken passenger side window, possession of a revoked license and a citation for illegal transportation of alcohol, according to police.

He was released from custody after posting bail and is due back in court on April 4.