ducko-mcfli,-denzel-curry,-and-jace’s-’40-bandz’-video-is-a-how-to-guide-on-getting-rich

As we approach the end of the first quarter, if there’s one person to commend for their activity and presence, it’s Denzel Curry. Back in February, he and Kenny Beats teamed up for their surprise Unlocked album. Equipped with eight tracks, the album was also paired with an animated short film.

To close out the month, he and JID held the latest installment in Curry’s Zeltron World Wide series presented by Red Bull. For this installment, he faced JID in a five-round rap battle, one that followed previous bouts between Flatbush Zombies and Joey Badass. Keeping his foot on the gas, Curry recently joined Ducko McFli on his new track, “40 Bandz.”

The track, which also features Jace, comes attached to a video that seeks to teach viewers how to make $40,000 in a 24-hour period. With Curry on the hook, he and Jace trade verses throughout the playful and energetic visual. In a press statement, Ducko McFli opened up about the concept behind the song and video.

“Everyday I spend a lot of time on Youtube and I see infomercials promising some new way to make all this money in a new way you haven’t figured out,” he said. “This is how I imagined these kinds of programs to go. Maybe this will inspire you to go make 40 bandz in a day.”

In addition to the video, McFli also shared the 40 Bandz video game. A Pacman-like adventure, the video game prompts users to help McFli avoid beanie monsters in an 8-bit maze while capturing “bandz” with the goal of making 40 bandz to win.

To play the video game, click here and press play on the video above to hear “40 Bandz.”