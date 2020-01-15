duchess-of-sussex-visits-women’s-centre-in-vancouver-in-first-public-engagement-since-royal-family-‘split’

The Duchess of Sussex visited a women’s centre in Vancouver on Tuesday, her first public engagement since she and Prince Harry announced they were “stepping back” as senior members of the Royal Family.

She was pictured earlier on Tuesday boarding a float plane in Victoria’s Inner Harbour, on Vancouver Island.

It comes one day after the Queen gave permission to the Duke and Duchess to live outside of the United Kingdom and to cut back on some of their royal duties, beginning a transition period in which they are expected to live in Canada.

She was later pictured meeting staff at Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Women’s centre provides help for women, including counselling, food and necessities.

“Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community,” the group wrote on Facebook.

The duchess’s appearances in Vancouver are fuelling speculation that she and Harry may settle in the area.