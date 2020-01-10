duchess-of-sussex-returns-to-canada-leaving-husband-to-thrash-out-their-future-with-senior-royals

The Duchess of Sussex has flown back to Canada to be reunited with her son, Archie, leaving her husband to try and thrash out their future with other senior royals.

The Duchess returned to the gated waterfront mansion on Vancouver Island last night, three days after landing back in the UK following a six-week sabbatical.

The Duke has an engagement in London next Thursday but is expected to join his wife and son back in the country within the next fortnight.

Aides insisted that it had always been the plan for the Duchess to only briefly return to the UK, which is why they chose to leave eight-month-old Archie in Canada in the care of a nanny.

Reports suggest the Duchess’s Toronto-based friend Jessica Mulroney may also be at the property.

The Duchess does not have a return flight booked and may remain there for the foreseeable future, it is understood.