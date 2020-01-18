duchess-of-sussex:-after-72-days-of-royal-duties,-will-we-ever-see-meghan-at-an-official-engagement-in-the-uk-again?

Meghan Markle has worked 72 days as a senior member of the Royal Family since marrying Prince Harry – and visiting military families in Windsor could be among her last official engagements in the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared baby stories with families from the Welsh Guards, Coldstream Guards and Household Cavalry on an Army housing estate in the Berkshire town on November 6.

Giving a fleeting glimpse behind the scenes of her life a new mother, the Duchess spoke adoringly about her infant son Archie’s teething and how he had so far grown two little incisors.

Meghan then cut a sombre figure on Remembrance Sunday as she joined Kate Middleton and the rest of the Royal Family at the traditional wreath-laying service at The Cenotaph.

Her and Harry’s bombshell announcement just two months later that they would be stepping back as senior royals, beginning an unprecedented reshaping of their future role in the monarchy, has now thrown into question whether this will be the last time we ever see her at a royal engagement in the UK.

Since the Duchess walked down the aisle in May 2018, she has spent most days of royal duties accompanied by her husband (69 per cent), according to Court Circular records.

While the Duke of Sussex has worked almost double the days of his wife (153), Meghan’s maternity leave while pregnant with son Archie takes her total to 122.

She also undertook several private meeting for projects, including with British Vogue when she became the first person to guest edit the magazine’s September issue last year.

The couple’s first royal tour was their 16-day visit to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. It was there that they announced they were expecting Archie.

The Telegraph revealed in November last year that the Sussexes were so hardworking that close confidantes had been urging them to “slow down” for months.

Meghan in particular had been so keen to get on top of the launch of her and Harry’s charitable organisation that she was ringing aides at 8am with questions and ideas.