duchess-of-sussex-accused-of-exploiting-her-husband for-her-own-gain,-as-biographer-tom-bower-brands-their-decision-a-“disgrace”

The Duchess of Sussex has been accused of exploiting her husband for her own gain, as Tom Bower, the best selling biographer, branded their decision to “step back” from royal duties as a “disgrace”.
Mr Bower was speaking on LBC Radio this morning when he hit out at the Duchess, who he said has “singularly pursued her own interest to try and promote her own career”.
He went on to call her a “third-grade actress” and a “nobody” who “has been elevated into global stardom by marrying Harry”.
When asked by Nick Ferrari what he thought of the couple’s decision to no longer be senior members of the Royal Family, Mr Bower replied: “I thought it was absolutely disgraceful of Meghan.
“I think she’s exploited Harry who is damaged and who is psychologically vulnerable but worse of all I think she’s been unbelievably abusive towards the Queen.
“The Queen who is blameless and has tried very hard to include her, and successfully thought within the family, not even to be told ahead of all this just shows what a selfish person Meghan is.
“She has singularly pursued her own interest to try and promote her own career, promote her own viewers and after all, she is just a third rate actress.
“She was a nobody, who has been elevated into global stardom by marrying Harry and in return for the welcome which she received in this country, especially by the Royal Family, she has pursued her selfish interests, to promote herself.”
He also predicted that “within three years” their marriage “will be in trouble”.
He said: “I’m absolutely sure that within three years if the Queen, God willing, is still alive, that Harry will be back and the marriage will be in trouble.
“There’s no way this young man, this Prince, can live in California or Canada and not long to be back in Britain with his military relationships, with his friends and with tradition.”
Mr Bower added that the Duchess had “voluntarily accepted” the responsibility of being a member of the Royal Family and that the idea that the couple would capitalise on their Royal status in America was “obscene”.
“The idea of setting up independence to trade on the Royal Family in America is I find quite obscene and it won’t come off. It will have to be stopped,” he said.
His views were strongly contested by lawyer and founder of the Women in Leadership Publication, Dr Shola Mos- Shogbamimu, who applauded the couple stepping back.
Responding to Mr Bower, she said: “Harry is not an emotionally damaged man because his mother died. If you’re calling him emotionally damaged because of that then everybody who has lost a parent is emotionally damaged.”
She went on to say that Mr Bower’s description of Meghan as a “third-rate actress” and a “nobody” was an “absolute lie” and “steeped in racism”.
Mr Bower responded: “It’s always the same when anyone criticises Meghan they instantly bring up the race card, one is not allowed to criticise her as a person.”
Mr Bower is thought to be working on a biography of the Duchess of Sussex.
Last October he told the Sunday Express that such a book was “in the offing”.
Mr Bower is known for his unauthorised biographies including Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles and Dangerous Hero: Corbyn’s Ruthless Plot for Power.
His biography on prime minister Boris Johnson is set to be published by W H Allen this year.