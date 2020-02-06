duchess-of-cornwall-told-by-female-prisoners-how-meghan-markle-has-inspired-them

The latest headlines in your inbox

Women prisoners have told the Duchess of Cornwall about a programme of training preparing them for life outside – and their appeal to the Duchess of Sussex to join their literary festival.

Camilla met trainee chefs, seamstress and photographic shop workers during a tour of HMP Downview in south London where outside companies are working with staff to turn around the lives of inmates.

Downview has Europe’s biggest female wing housing more than 200 prisoners out of a total population of up to 300, with the institution home to a range of inmates from those serving sentences for fraud to murder.

In the prison library the duchess chatted to the organisers of the Penned Up literary festival, staged in male prisons but now in its second year at Downview.

Camilla sits down with staff and prisoners (Getty Images)

A prisoner, who did not want to be named, told Camilla: “A lot of the people who have joined Penned Up have been incarcerated to, it’s good for ladies like us to see that so that when we go back out into the public we can succeed.

“When we write to these people we’re trying to get people who will inspire us.

“A lot of them are like book writers, songwriters or they can help us get out feelings out through drama.”

She said with a laugh: “One was Meghan – so we can aim high.”

Duchess of Cornwall speaks with Marsida, an inmate being trained in the Max Spielmann Academy, an onsite shop (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The women said they have yet to hear back from Meghan who has begun a new life with Harry and son Archie in Canada after the Sussexes gave up royal life for financial freedom, but have said they hoped celebrity chef Levi Roots would be among the guest speakers.

Meghan’s involvement with the charity Smart Works, which provides women with work wear for job interviews, was the main reason they decided to ask her to participate.

Camilla told the inmates organising the festival: “I think all these festivals are such good fun because you learn so much from them.”

The prisoners have been locked up for everything from firearms offences to human trafficking at the prison in Sutton, Surrey – one of 12 women-only institutions in the country.

The duchess speaks to an inmate at Change, a fashion training and manufacturing unit (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Wearing an elegant purple suit, Camilla was driven in through Downview’s heavily-guarded perimeter, with the gate locked behind her, before getting out of her official car.

As one of the country’s closed prisons it houses inmates facing life after being jailed for crimes including murder and terror offences, as well as those with challenging behavioural issues.

She was greeted by Natasha Wilson, Governor of the 360-strong prison, which is also home to the largest female wing in Europe, housing more than 200 prisoners.

Walking through gardens planted with rows of pretty flowers, Camilla was first taken to the Max Spielmann Academy, an on-site shop where inmates are trained in hi-tech photographic industry techniques and given the opportunity to earn a customer service qualification.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, walks with governor Natasha Wilson during her visit (Getty Images)

Part of the Timpson group, Max Spielmann, one of the UK’s leading specialist photo printing chains, long worked within prisons and with ex-offenders, offering them employment opportunities when they are released.

Camilla walked into the room where women were busy creating print, cards, mugs, canvases and even t-shirts.

The Duchess cheerfully breezed in, asking the ladies how long they had been there and whether they hoped to get a job on release.

“So you go straight there [to the Max Spielmann Academy] when you come out then,” she asked one inmate.

“How brilliant, it was really nice to meet you.”

Among the inmates she spoke to was Marsida, 29, who later revealed she had been jailed for eight years for firearms and drugs offences and had served seven months of her sentence at Downview so far.

“I have learnt a lot, making canvass, cups, key rings, t-shirts,” she told the duchess.

Pointing to her work proudly, she explained: “People can get any design they want.

“We all love it here, you learn a lot. We all learn our different skills, we progress and when we get out we have a job to go to as well. It’s amazing.”

Before she left Camilla was given her own mug and said smilingly: “I’ll enjoy every moment of it. You have done it beautifully.”

Marsida later explained: “When I came in here it was for my first offence but I was obviously facing a really long sentence. Eight years. That’s a long time. So I was really grateful for the chance to to do this and to join the academy. It means I will have a job on the outside and the chance to earn an income.

“To be honest, given what I was facing it’s given me hope.”

Camilla’s next stop was Making For Change, a fashion training and manufacturing unit established by the Ministry of Justice and the London College of Fashion in 2014.

The project producers daywear, accessories and homeware to an industry standard, offering the women a change of occupy themselves, enjoy better wellbeing and learn new skills, thereby hopefully reduce reoffending rates.

Camilla chatted to a group of women busy working on sewing machines making children’s blouses.

They included two Lithuanian women, who cannot be named, who were jailed for human trafficking offences.

One, who has a prominent tattoo on her neck, burst into tears as she talked to Camilla, telling her how she was being released on April 5 and being deported back to Lithuania, where her mother still lives. She explained she had family in Birmingham, but it was too far for them to visit her there.

“I have only a few days left,” she sobbed, “I am so happy, I can’t wait. I have been here for 14. On the. Prison is not good. You miss your family.”

Afterwards she contained to wipe her tears away as she said in broken English: “Prison is horrible. I am crying, sorry. But Ieave in April. I see my family again.

“This course is very good as it is [normally] very expensive in England. It is a good thing to do.”

Additional reporting by PA Media