Duchess of Cambridge wraps up for visit to Swansea in a £259 Hobbs coat

The Duchess of Cambridge visited Mumbles in Swansea today wearing a £259 Hobbs coat.

The double-breasted “Bianca” coat is made of navy wool and is currently reduced from £349.

Kate wore the coat over a red midi dress, believed to be from high-street store Zara, and a pair of black knee-high boots.

To complete her outfit, the 38-year-old wore a heart-print Beulah London scarf which is no longer available, although there are similar ones still available to buy, and her sold-out red Mulberry Darley clutch.

The Duchess of Cambridge in a blustery Swansea (PA)

Kate swept her hair from her face and wore her pair of Asprey oak leaf hoop earrings, which sell for £5,000.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge started the day by greeting volunteers at the Royal National Lifeboat Institution base in Mumbles, the busiest RNLI station in Wales.

Later they will meet parents and children at Joe’s Ice Cream parlour in Mumbles to discuss Kate’s landmark survey about young children. The UK-wide survey ‘5 Big Questions on the Under Fives’ aims to spark a national conversation on raising the next generation

The couple’s visit follows their appearance at Sunday night’s BAFTAs, where the duchess recycled an Alexander McQueen gown, which she first wore in Malaysia in 2012.

