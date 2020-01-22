duchess-of-cambridge-is-the-ultimate-‘celebrity-mum’-as-she-launches-major-childhood-project

The Duchess of Cambridge showed her maternal side as she launched a new early years initiative in Birmingham yesterday (January 21).

The hard-working royal – mum to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with husband Prince William – hopes the 5 Big Questions campaign will trigger “lasting change for generations to come”.

She said: “As a parent, I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children.”

The Duchess of Cambridge has launched a new early years survey (Credit: Splash News)

Kate is set to visit London, Surrey and Cardiff today (January 22) as part of her 24-hour whistle stop tour of the UK to get people to take part in the survey.

She said it will help her to decide where best to focus her work going forward.

Kate added: “I want to hear the key issues affecting out families and communities so I can focus my work on where it is needed most. My ambition is to provide lasting change for generations to come.”

⏱️ Take just 5 minutes to have your say in the biggest ever conversation on early childhood and help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come #5BigQuestions 👇https://t.co/MaMnlxPDkh pic.twitter.com/5fjpvWDkeV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 22, 2020

Kate revealed that “parents, carers and families are at the heart of caring for children in the formative years” and it’s for this reason that she really wants to “listen to them”.

The online survey asks participants a series of questions aimed to show “society’s views about raising the next generation”.

Kate said: “The early years are more crucial for future health and happiness than any other moment in our lifetime.”

Today The Duchess of Cambridge launches #5BigQuestions📋on the Under 5s, a landmark survey which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation:https://t.co/RkyFFmUnhC pic.twitter.com/9hAn8koR4G — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 21, 2020

Questions range from: “What do you believe is most important for children growing up in the UK today to live a happy adult life?” and “Which period of a child and young person’s life do you think is the most important for health and happiness in adulthood?”

As a parent, I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children.

The results – which will be released in March – will enable Kate to decide what’s next for her early years project, which she has been working on since her marriage to Prince William back in 2011.

Showing her human side during the Birmingham visit, Kate laughed as they popped into a cafe and a cupboard door came off its hinges.

“I think we’ve broken the cafe,” she giggled.

Kate’s launch comes as Prince Harry heads off to start his new life in Canada.

