duchess-meghan-offered-job-on-adult-website-after-royal-split

An adult website has offered Meghan Markle a job in overseeing their ‘philanthropic endeavours’ to kick-start her new life outside the royal family.

Bosses at YouPorn said the former actress would make the perfect Director of Special Initiatives because she can find ‘creative solutions’ even ‘in the face of outdated policies and ways of thinking’.

Last week the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced plans to carve a progressive new role within the monarchy, including becoming financially independent and splitting their time between the UK and Canada.

The bombshell decision left many questioning how the couple would fund their future lifestyles, with experts suggesting they could make millions through Instagram deals.

But Vice President of YouPorn Charlie Hughes has a better idea.

He wrote: ‘At YouPorn we are always looking for ways to give back but face the challenge of judgement from companies and organisations that do not accept funding from our industry.

‘You have proven to be someone that comes up with creative solutions and interesting ways to help make the world a better place, even in the face of outdated policies and ways of thinking.

‘For this reason, you are a perfect fit for the position!’

‘Megxit’ divided opinion around the world with critics accusing the royal couple of turning their back on the institution.

But others blamed racism in the British media for driving the ex-suits actress out the country.

In a show of solidarity Mr Hughes continued: ‘At YouPorn, we have been following the news of MEGXIT closely and we applaud your efforts to create your own life outside of the royal palace.

‘We know you will have lots of well-deserved interesting opportunities presented to you but we would like to offer you the unique position of Director of Special Initiatives to aid with YouPorn’s philanthropic endeavours.’

YouPorn want Meghan to create a strategy for philanthropic and sustainable efforts across the whole company.

They did not say what the annual salary would be or what hours would be expected of her.

However they seemed hopeful of a reply as the letter ended: ‘We look forward to hearing back from you and having you join our YouPorn family.’