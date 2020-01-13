duchess-has-not-been-subjected-to-‘racist’-press-coverage,-says-priti-patel

Priti Patel has denied claims the Duchess of Sussex has been the subject of racist press coverage, saying people of any background can “get on in life” in Britain.

The Home Secretary said she had not seen any debates or commentary about the Duchess she thought were racist, despite claims that the Duchess of Cambridge receives better coverage in the press because she is white.

Ms Patel’s comments came before an announcement by the Queen that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would enter a “transition period” away from front-line royal duties.

The row over media coverage of the Duchess was fuelled by Prince Harry himself, who has attacked the British press for their portrayal of his wife.

In November 2016, Harry lashed out at the “wave of abuse and harassment” the US actress had faced from the media – citing the “racial undertones of comment pieces” among his concerns.

Ms Patel, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, rejected suggestions that the coverage was racist.