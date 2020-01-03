dubrovnik-attractions:-what-to-see-and-do-in-summer

For most people, among the best months to come here are from May to June – think sunny days with the sea warm enough to swim, and hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions open, but without the crowds. During peak season, Jul-Aug, Dubrovnik is over-run by tourists – hotel prices rocket and restaurants and beaches are packed, but on the plus side you get the Dubrovnik Summer Festival and a glitzy nightlife.
For most people, among the best months to come here are from May to June – think sunny days with the sea warm enough to swim, and hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions open, but without the crowds. During peak season, Jul-Aug, Dubrovnik is over-run by tourists – hotel prices rocket and restaurants and beaches are packed, but on the plus side you get the Dubrovnik Summer Festival and a glitzy nightlife.
Until July 29, ‘Srebrenica Genocide 11/07/95’ by Tariku Samara and ‘Bosnians’ by Paul Lowe will be on display at War Photo Ltd in the old town to mark the 20th anniversary of the start of the Bosnian war. www.warphotoltd.com
- My hotel pick: Hotel Stari Grad – a comfortable three-star hotel in the old town, close Dubrovnik’s main attractions
Until October 30, every Tue and Fri at 9: 30pm, Folklore Ensemble Linđo will perform on Lazaretto (just outside Ploče Gate). www.lindo.hr
- My hotel pick: Villa Dubrovnik hotel – a slick white minimalist five-star hotel along the coast
The Folklore Ensemble Linđo will perform on Lazaretto, just outside Ploče Gate; photo: Alamy
From July 10 to August 25, the annual Dubrovnik Summer Festival will stage concerts, theatre and opera at various open-air venues in the old town. The 2012 line-up includes Argentine-born pianist Daniel Barenboim and Italian baritone Leo Nucci. www.dubrovnik-festival.hr
- My hotel pick: Pučić Palace hotel – a historic five-star boutique hotel in the medieval walled old town
The Dubrovnik Summer Festival will include performances in front of St Blaise Church; photo: Alamy
From September 6 to 8, the Julian Rachlin & Friends Festival of Chamber Music will feature evening concerts by world-class classical musicians. Regular guest performers include John Malkovich and Sir Roger Moore, though their presence this year has still to be confirmed. www.rachlinandfriends.com
- My hotel pick: Amoret Apartments – old-fashioned, cosy self-catered apartments in 17th-century stone buildings
Julian Rachlin & Friends Festival of Chamber Music will feature concerts at the Jesuit Church of St Ignacio; photo: Alamy
