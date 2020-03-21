dublin-murders:-when-will-season-2-be-released-on-starz?

Dublin Murders wrapped its first season, but can we expect a Season 2? if so, when will it premiere in the United States, and what will it be about?

Dublin Murders is a fantastic new crime drama based on the popular Dublin Murder Squad book series written by Tana French. The first season loosely adapted the first two books of the series: In the Woods and The Likeness.

It first broadcast on BBC One in October 2019 before debuting on Starz in November. Season 1 aired its final episode in the U.S. on December 29, and since then, we haven’t heard anything about it.

Will the show be renewed for Season 2? If so, when can we expect to see it on our TV screens? And which book might the series adapt from next?

Well, for starters, Starz is in talks for another season of the Irish crime drama, according to a Deadline article from January.

According to the Starz CEO, Jeffrey Hirsch, he and the network are looking to renew the series, potentially for multiple seasons. There are several more books they can adapt; I could easily see the show running for about 4-5 seasons.

If the series does get picked up, the bulk of production will take place in Northern Ireland, which was the case in the first season. The only potential drawback is that U.K. shows tend to take a little longer to go into production.

I have a feeling we won’t see new episodes of Dublin Murders until 2021 at the earliest, especially with the current coronavirus pandemic disrupting everything in the entertainment industry.

As for what books they’ll conquer next, I’m hoping for Broken Harbor. It’s my favorite of the series and centers around the murder of a family that continuously becomes increasingly complicated. Many fans also love Faithful Place, so I could see that being a contender as well.

Are you a fan of Tana French’s books? Are you hoping for a second season? Which book would you most like to see it tackle next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

The entire first season of Dublin Murders is available to stream on Starz.