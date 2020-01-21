dubai’s-best-luxury-hotels-for-a-‘seven-star’-stay,-from-beach-butlers-to-lavish-designer-spas

The design is so cohesively Armani, it’s easy to picture yourself at one of Giorgio’s stylish house parties – and that’s the intention. Sculptural flower arrangements inject rare shocks of colour in an otherwise uniformly sable and taupe palette, and with muted lighting it’s easy to get lost in the almost identical maze-like corridors. Armani/Spa, on the third floor, offers elegant domed treatment suites and thermal therapies in the form of a dry-heat laconium, steam room and sauna. Out on the terrace, there’s a pool, bar and sun loungers. Charming Lifestyle Managers take the role of both butler and concierge, and can arrange everything from delivery of irons to massage appointments.



Read expert review

