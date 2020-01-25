dua-lipa-to-release-new-single-‘physical’-next-week

Dua Lipa has announced she is set to release another new single, titled ‘Physical’, next week.

The pop star confirmed the new release in a post on her Twitter page, in which she wrote “PHYSICAL – JAN 31ST!!!!!”

The tweet also included the single’s artwork, which shows Lipa with her body contorted in an outfit of clashing prints and her half blonde, half brown hair tied up on top of her head. You can see the post below.

PHYSICAL – JAN 31ST!!!!! 💛 pic.twitter.com/1DXpbxl2BM — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 24, 2020

‘Physical’ is the third track to be taken from her upcoming second album ‘Future Nostalgia’, following the title track and ‘Don’t Start Now’. In a statement released last year, Lipa described the album as “fresh and futuristic”.

“What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favourite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine,” she said.

“I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few.

“Because of the time that I’d spent on the road touring with my band I wanted ‘Future Nostalgia’ to have a lot more of a live element, but mixed together with modern electronic production. My sound has naturally matured a bit as I’ve grown up but I wanted to keep the same pop sensibility as I had on the first record.

“I remember that I was on my way to a radio show in Las Vegas thinking about the direction for this new record and I realised that what I wanted to make was something that felt nostalgic but had something fresh and futuristic about it too.”

Lipa is set to take the album on the road this spring, with the UK and Ireland leg of her ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour kicking off in May.

Dua Lipa will play:

May 2020



26 – London, The O2



27 – London, The O2

June 2020



1 – Manchester, Arena



4 – Leeds, First Direct Arena



7 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena



10 – Birmingham, Arena



13 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena



15 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro



18 – Dublin, 3Arena



19 – Dublin, 3Arena