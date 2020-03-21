Dua Lipa Got Statement-Making Bangs

Need a reason to visit the salon when you’re actually allowed to again? Dua Lipa debuted a new fringe and the showstopping blunt bangs are the hair inspiration we all need right now. Lipa gave her Instagram followers a peek at the dramatic change on Thursday with a bubble-bath snapshot, but Friday’s big reveal was the close-up that you can file away for your next trim.

“The new normal,” she captioned the video clip. Whether you take that to mean the self-isolation and bubble baths or the bangs is up to you.

RELATED: Dua Lipa. Doing Yoga. In Jeans. With an Aperol Spritz.

It may seem like a long way away, but for the safety of you and stylists, many states, including New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania have temporarily shut down salons and barbershops. In other states, many salons have voluntarily closed. For now, Lipa gets to show off those bangs knowing that anyone not feeling a DIY version will have to wait until further notice to get a set of their own.

