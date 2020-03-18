Dua Lipa Enters the K- Pop World Again with its new remix “Physical” featuring Hwa Sa of MAMAMOO! Check it out.

Dua Lipa has released her latest music video by entering into K- pop world again. She reveals her new single of a new remix, “Physical”. It features one of the most loved divas of MAMAMOO.

MAMAMOO’s has made the announcement on March 16, Monday that Dua Lipa and Hwa Sa teamed up for a new remix through their twitter handle.

This is not the first time they have teamed up for a music album. The new remix marks Dua Lipa’s second foray into the K-pop scene. In 2018, Dua teamed up with the female K-pop quartet BLACKPINK for the track ‘Kiss and Make Up’ that featured as the Dua’s debut album. Last year also, at the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2019, Hwa Sa showed ‘New Rules’ before Dua Lipa took the stage to sing ‘Don’t Start Now’. She later gave Dua the award for the International Favourite artist and hugged each other.

HWA SA I LOVE YOU and hopefully one day we can perform it together ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NpoQNTM4Ex — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 18, 2020

The newly released ‘Physical’ remix featuring Hwa Sa of the girl group MAMAMOO brings even more power to the 80s inspired dance track. There have been some Korean lyrics in the song with Hwa Sa’s alluring and mesmerising vocals with some bouncy beat. This is one of the most natural mashup of K- pop and pop in recent time.

Hwa Sa, meber of MAMAMOO has used songs like ‘Hip’ to share empowerment and confident messages to stand out among other K-pop acts as well.

💎 Physical video is finally out!! I’ve been so so excited, holding onto this one and fizzing until release. I hope you love it as much as I do. So grateful and lucky I got to work with the most incredible team @lopeserrano @LaWebDeCanada on this video. https://t.co/TEF1zYGvov pic.twitter.com/Z2jEgABxYb — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 31, 2020

There are various other mismatched and awkward collaboration that haven’t come together successfully. Dua and her team members are very clear and smart about their connections into the K-pop world in terms collaborations that have felt natural and a way for both collaborators to lift each other up.

Hope this new remix will receive more love and support just like other albums. For any further updates and news, stay tuned!