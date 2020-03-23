dua-lipa-announces-early-release-of-her-album-‘future-nostalgia’

Dua Lipa has announced that she’ll be bumping up the release of her new album, Future Nostalgia. Originally slated to come out April 3rd, the new LP will now be arriving this Friday, March 27th.

The singer tearfully made the announcement during an Instagram Live session on Monday morning, citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “In all these kinds of situations…we all need to actively work together to make a change,” she said. “But I guess, you know, what I’m going to do is, instead of my album coming out April 3rd, my album is actually coming out this Friday, March 27th, which I’m really excited about. I am really happy it’s coming out, and I’m really excited for you all to hear it. Make of it what you will.”

She continued, “I hope [the album] brings you some happiness, and I hope it makes you smile, and I hope it makes you dance. I hope I make you proud.”

Future Nostalgia will contain Dua Lipa’s previously released singles “Don’t Start Now” and “Physical”; the pop star also has shared the title track. She recently appeared on a remix of Brockhampton’s “Sugar.”