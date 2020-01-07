drunk-passenger-asked-men-to-join-her-in-mile-high-club-before-headbutting-crew

A British woman has been jailed after going on a four hour rampage during a flight from Abu Dhabi to Manchester in which she headbutted and kicked passengers and cabin crew.

Demi Burton, 20, who was drunk on red wine during the nightmare 4,500 mile journey on May 9, had asked male passengers to join her in the ‘mile-high club’ and made crude comments about them having mid-air sex.

After cabin crew refused to serve her more alcohol she replied: ‘You may as well just land the plane now then!’, before angrily raising her fists and going berserk as 259 passengers looked on.

Staff on the Emirates flight tried to calm Burton down, only for her to headbutt and kick out at them during a violent struggle.

It eventually took six crew members and passengers to restrain her, and she was arrested after the plane touched down at the end of the journey.

A consultant anaesthetist travelling on the flight who was bitten on the elbow and headbutted as he helped restrain Burton, claimed it was worse than working in A&E.

One stewardess was bitten on the forearm and headbutted around the chin.

Other passengers were kicked to the ribs and face and headbutted to the cheek which left bruising.

Air stewardess Fouzia Naim said in a statement: ‘It was a stressful situation but whilst I managed to remain calm and professional, it’s not acceptable for crew members to be treated this way and not fair on the other passengers to witness things like this.’

Burton, from Carrington, near Manchester had been travelling home from a three month trip to Australia where she had been visiting family. She claimed she had been drinking as she had a fear of flying.

At Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester, she was jailed for six months after she admitted being drunk on an aircraft and five charges of assault.

The incident began shortly after flight EY21 had taken off from the United Arab Emirates.

Burton initially denied any wrongdoing.

Defence lawyer, Martin Callery, later said: ‘She is thoroughly ashamed of herself and because she is remorseful, she is utterly embarrassed at the way she behaved. It is completely out of character as far as she is concerned.’

However, Judge John Edwards said that her behaviour ‘at the very least created the possibility of endangerment of the plane for its 259 passengers’.