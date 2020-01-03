drunk-mum-who-assaulted-cabin-crew-staff-has-case-adjourned-for-alcoholism-treatment

A single mum who admitted assaulting three members of British Airways cabin crew has had her case adjourned so she can start treatment for alcoholism.

Emma Langford, 47, had been travelling from London Heathrow to Cape Town on December 6 last year when she went on a drunken rampage against staff.

During the incident she punched a manager, kicked another in the back of the legs and shouted at her: ‘You have a massive ae.’

She then pulled out trays of stowed plates and glasses, causing them to shatter on the floor and cut another member of staff.

At one point, she told the manager she had paid £4,000 for her seat and asked if he could ‘afford that amount’, the court heard.

She then cornered him and he ‘put his hand out to protect himself but she struck him two more times’, the prosecutor said.

Langford also struck a female member of cabin crew ‘a number of times’ before she was restrained and given a violation notice with the help of an off-duty police officer, the court heard.

She was then carried off the plane when it touched down in Cape Town.

Karen Matthews dumps paedophile fiancé one week after engagement

Today she was facing up to two years in jail after pleading guilty to three assaults, criminal damage, being drunk on an aircraft, and behaving in a threatening manner towards cabin crew.

However, both the prosecutor and defence sought to adjourn the case for a pre-sentence report to be completed, and for the court to receive a letter from her psychiatrist.

Isleworth Crown Court heard that, in matters relating to the custody of her two young sons, Langford is now being accompanied by a ‘sober companion’ who observes her 24 hours a day.

She will also wear a SCRAM bracelet, which ‘reads alcohol in the sweat and makes a report every 30 minutes’.

Prosecutor Douglas Adams told the court Langford had been flying to South Africa ‘to attend a rehabilitation centre to seek treatment for her [alcohol] addiction’.

While Guy Wyatt, defending, said it was a ‘mystery’ why ‘no one prior to this hearing made a pre-sentence report’.

He continued: ‘There are mental health difficulties and a serious history of alcohol abuse at play here.

US airstrike on senior Iranian General ‘could put UK at risk’

‘It’s my application for a full pre-sentence report to be completed. I acknowledge the case law is severe. It makes it clear that it’s a rare thing for anything other than a custodial sentence.

‘An immediate custodial sentence is the starting point. This lady had a plan to go to an alcohol rehabilitation centre. It’s not been a story of success, unfortunately.

‘In the next few days, she’s going to be fitted with a SCRAM bracelet. It may be in the interest of the criminal courts to order this be observed.’

He added: ‘The court will be assisted to see the observations of this bracelet, consulting reports of her psychiatrist and evidence from her sober companion.

‘She lives at her home, and is with her 24 hours a day. If anyone can come back from this, it’s this lady.’

Langford, of Baising, Hampshire, had been told at an earlier hearing that her actions were ‘so serious’, she would be sentenced at a crown court.

Recorder Joseph Boothby said today: ‘It seems to me that you have a background and history the court will want to know before I consider the extreme measure of sentencing you to prison.

‘You will be back here on January 31. You will be released on unconditional bail, the same as you were before.’